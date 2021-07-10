Re-allocation key agenda for Krishna River Management Board meet?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has postponed the meeting of the three-member committee, the state water resources officials are of the view that the neighbouring state authorities are likely to seek changes in the ad hoc arrangement that has been in practice since 2015 whenever the full board meeting is held next. The issue of reallocation of water, which has been brought up by the neighbouring state government, is likely to be the key agenda point in the next meeting.

Though Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has recently called for 50:50 sharing of Krishna water instead of 66:34 ratio by AP and his state, the state water resources officials said that they anticipated such a demand to be made. “We knew the issue raised by Telangana about Rayalaseema Lift Scheme was a prelude for demanding higher share in the allocation. We have been going as per the June, 2015, agreement done between AP and Telangana in the presence of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti officials.

The agreement was based on the allocations in KWDT-I and has been working for the last six years. So, if the board conducts a full body meeting, we are prepared with our arguments,” a senior official explained.

For the record, the neighbouring state authorities, last month, have also written to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti requesting that the matter of reallocation of Krishna water be referred to the tribunal as it had filed an application in the apex court for withdrawal of its earlier petition on the same matter. Telangana has been requesting for reallocation of the 811 TMC allocated by KWDT-I under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Dispute Act, 1956 as opposed to the currently referred to Section 89 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, to avoid duplicity of inquiry and multiplicity of proceedings.

In this context, the state has also reportedly shot off a letter on Thursday to Union Jal Shakti minister urging it to thoroughly deliberate on the matter in consultation with both the states before taking any decision. It is learnt that water resources secretary J Syamala Rao, in the letter, observed that KWDT-II did not revisit the allocations made under KWDT-I as it was against the provisions of Interstate Water Disputes Act. Referring to the amendment made to the Interstate Water Disputes Act in 2002, the state contended that the decision of the tribunal, after its publication in the gazette by the central government, shall have the same force as an order or decree of the Supreme Court.