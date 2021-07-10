STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soldier from Guntur village attains martyrdom in J-K encounter

Jaswanth and Naib Subedar Sreejith, another soldier hailing from Kerala, were killed in a gun battle at the Line of Control during an operation by security forces to foil an infiltration bid.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:21 AM

Jaswanth Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: M Jaswanth Reddy (23), a soldier from Dariwada Kothapalem village in Bapatla mandal, attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists at Daddal village in the Sunderbani Sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. 

Jaswanth and Naib Subedar Sreejith, another soldier hailing from Kerala, were killed in a gun battle at the Line of Control during an operation by security forces to foil an infiltration bid. Both of them belonged to 17 Madras Regiment.His parents M Srinivasa Reddy and Venkateswaramma who are farmhands, collapsed on hearing the news of Jaswanth’s death in the encounter with terrorists. Relatives and friends rushed to his house and consoled the bereaved family. 

His relatives said when Jaswanth visited his native village last month it was like a festival in his house. “We proposed to perform Jaswanth’s marriage during his next visit to home,” a relative said. His body is expected to arrive at his native village by Saturday morning. After completing his Intermediate, he joined the Indian Army as a soldier in December 2015. The State government announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for Jaswanth.

After undergoing one year training, Jaswanth was posted at Nilagiri for sometime. Later, he was shifted to Jammu and Kashmir. “We are proud of his sacrifice for the country, but at the same time we are anguished over his demise at an early age,” said his family members.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the death of Jaswanth in the encounter with terrorists and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the loss of the braveheart and announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia for Jaswanth.

He directed officials to extend all possible support to Jaswanth’s family in the difficult times.Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and leaders of other political parties also mourned the death of Jaswanth in the line of duty.

