With second wave on the decline, land registrations rise in Prakasam

Registrations and Stamps department is slowly getting back to normal after severity of Covid-19 second wave is on the decline in the district and State government has increased the relaxation hours.

Published: 10th July 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 09:12 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Registrations and Stamps department is slowly getting back to normal after severity of Covid-19 second wave is on the decline in the district and State government has increased the relaxation hours.The real estate business and the land registrations were at its lowest in May. But after the government lifted the restrictions in a phased manner, the land registrations increased in June.

All the 18 Sub Registrar’s Offices (SROs) under the limits of Ongole and Markapur District Registration Offices earned good income through registrations. In June alone, the Ongole District Registrar Office achieved 96.88 per cent  of its target with 165.05 per cent growth rate, while Markapur DRO achieved 93.83 per cent of its target with 89.45 per cent growth rate. Ongole DRO collected Rs 15.61 crore, while the Markapur DRO collected Rs 13.74 crore. 

It may be noted the Prakasam district has two Registration districts i.e., Ongole and Markapur. The Ongole district has nine SROs, while Markapur district also has nine SROs. Of these,  achievement-wise Chimakurthy, Martur and Podili SROs snared the top three positions. Chimakurthy SRO has collected Rs 1.72 crore with an achievement of 154.06 per cent. Similarly, Martur collected Rs 1.15 crore in June with an achievement percentage of 139.50. Podili SRO raked in Rs 1.55 crore against its June target and an achievement of 118.74 per cent.

The Ongole (RO) stood on the 10th position by collecting Rs 6.52 crore as against its June target of Rs 7.36 crore.  Yerragondapalem SRO stood in the last place by collecting Rs 47.70 lakh in June with an achievement percentage of 45.67. “Almost all SROs of the district are slowly getting back to normal. Due to the partial curfew restrictions, real estate activities as well as other businesses were almost paralysed in May,” District Registrar, Ongole, Vijayalakshmi said. 

