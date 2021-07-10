YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy takes up illegal Telangana projects with Shekawat, seeks approval for RLIS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy met Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekawat on Friday and lodged a complaint against illegal projects taken up by the Telangana government on Krishna river.The MP, who met Shakawat at the behest of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said he urged the union minister to grant permission for the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. He said the minister was requested to notify the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board and deploy CISF security at the projects on the river.

Speaking to mediapersons, the YSRC MP said he had clearly explained that Telangana has taken up projects illegally, which include Palamur Ranga Reddy, Dindi, expansion of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation, expansion of Srisailam Left Bank Canal. “He responded positively and assured us to look into the matter,” the MP said.

126 km-long pipeline

Vijayasai said he explained to the Jal Shakti minister about the proposed 126 km-long pipeline from Yeleswaram in East Godavari district to Narva in Visakhapatnam district to transport 12 TMC of water for meeting the drinking water needs of rural areas in Visakhapatnam district. “The estimated cost of the project is `3,573 crore and the DPR for the same has been prepared. We urged the Union Minister to bear 50 per cent of the cost of the project under the Jal Jeevan Mission and he responded positively,” the MP explained.

Raju issue

On the YSRC MPs’ meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, Vijyasai said they met him to submit a revised petition seeking disqualification of Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnama Raju. “As suggested by the Speaker, we completed the verification process and the petition was submitted with added signatures. Further, we also submitted evidence of the MP’s comments against the Chief Minister and the government using abusive language,” he said. Vijaysai said they asked the Speaker not to delay the process of disqualifying and even told him that if there was no action forthcoming, the YSRC MPs will stage protests in the ensuing Parliamentary session.