Action plan ready for Andhra Pradesh government's ‘houses for all’ phase 1

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After grounding nearly 10 lakh houses in the first week of July, officials of the Housing department came up with an action plan for completing the first phase works within the stipulated time. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said they have prepared an action plan in order to complete the construction of houses under first phase 1 by June, 2022 as mandated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ajay Jain informed that September 15 is the deadline for the completion of the basement level, November 30 roof level, February 28, 2022 roof cast and completion of houses between April and June, 2022. “Accordingly, we will draw a plan to place the orders for purchasing the required steel, cement and other construction material needed step-by-step,’’ Jain added.“Planning is crucial in the execution when we are taking up construction of houses in such a magnitude and with the coordination of all the concerned departments, we will draw proper strategies to meet the target as the exercise involves funding, material, workforce and many other factors,” the Special Chief Secretary explained.

The official said that besides taking measures to position the required materials in the housing layouts so as to expedite the works, they have also appointed senior officers to monitor the construction works along with district level officials and asked them to submit reports to the Special Chief Secretary and Managing Director of Housing department.

Meanwhile, out of the total target of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase, 9.95 lakh houses have been grounded by July 4. As on Saturday, details of 7.76 lakh houses were updated on the website. In the second phase of Pedalandariki illu, the State government targets construction of another 15 lakh houses for the poor.

