STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action plan ready for Andhra Pradesh government's ‘houses for all’ phase 1

Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said they have prepared an action plan in order to complete the construction of houses under first phase 1 by June, 2022 as mandated by CM Jagan.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain

Special Chief Secretary (housing), Ajay Jain (File Photo)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After grounding nearly 10 lakh houses in the first week of July, officials of the Housing department came up with an action plan for completing the first phase works within the stipulated time. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said they have prepared an action plan in order to complete the construction of houses under first phase 1 by June, 2022 as mandated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ajay Jain informed that September 15 is the deadline for the completion of the basement level, November 30 roof level, February 28, 2022 roof cast and completion of houses between April and June, 2022. “Accordingly, we will draw a plan to place the orders for purchasing the required steel, cement and other construction material needed step-by-step,’’ Jain added.“Planning is crucial in the execution when we are taking up construction of houses in such a magnitude and with the coordination of all the concerned departments, we will draw proper strategies to meet the target as the exercise involves funding, material, workforce and many other factors,” the Special Chief Secretary explained.

The official said that besides taking measures to position the required materials in the housing layouts so as to expedite the works, they have also appointed senior officers to monitor the construction works along with district level officials and asked them to submit reports to the Special Chief Secretary and Managing Director of Housing department. 

Meanwhile, out of the total target of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase, 9.95 lakh houses have been grounded by July 4. As on Saturday, details of  7.76 lakh houses were updated on the website. In the second phase of Pedalandariki illu, the State government targets construction of another 15 lakh houses for  the poor. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
House for all Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp