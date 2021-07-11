STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh bids adieu to soldier martyred in J&K

The last rites were conducted with full military honours in the presence of his relatives and locals.

Published: 11th July 2021

Home Minister M Sucharita and Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghupati hand over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Jaswanth Reddy on Saturday

Home Minister M Sucharita and Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghupati hand over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Jaswanth Reddy on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An emotional farewell was given to 23-year-old M Jaswanth Reddy, an Army jawan who was killed in a gun fight with terrorists at the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, at his native village Dariwada Kothapalem in Guntur district on Saturday. His mortal remains reached the village around 2.30 am.

Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, Collector Vivek Yadav and rural SP Vishal Gunni took part in the last rites and paid homage to Jaswanth. His family was handed over a cheque of `50 lakh as ex gratia, which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced earlier.  

Sucharita said, “The sacrifice of Jaswanth Reddy at such a young age is an act of bravery, which will inspire the youth of the country.” After coming to know that he was dedicated to educate his younger brothers, she assured the family of all support from the government. The last rites were conducted with full military honours in the presence of his relatives and locals.
 

