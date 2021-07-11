STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh records 3,000 new positive cases, 26 deaths

The active cases in the State have come down to less than 30,000, while the fatalities inched towards the 13,000-mark.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:01 PM

A man in PPE kit checking temperature

Representational Image (Photo | EPS/sathya keerthi)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has logged less than 3,000 new Covid-19 positive cases from the 95,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am taking the gross infections past 19.20 lakh. 
The active cases in the State have come down to less than 30,000, while the fatalities inched towards 13,000-mark. The total number of samples tested in the State have now crossed 2.28 crore. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district has once again topped the new infections reported with 611 taking its overall tally past 2.69 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts. 

The remaining districts have reported less than 500 cases. Vizianagaram reported the lowest of 32 new cases and Anantapur and Srikakulam districts reported less than 100 new cases. Eight districts reported lesser new cases when compared to Friday bringing down the fresh cases marginally down. With the spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Chittoor have went past 2.24 lakh, while in Kadapa, the tally breached 1.08 lakh.

More than 3,900 patients have recovered from Covid-19 taking the overall recoveries past 18.77 lakh and the active cases coming down to little over 29,000. East Godavari has the highest of 4,771 active cases, while three districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 478 in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, the fatalities during the day have shown an increase when compared to Friday. Another 26 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours when compared to 14 on Friday, taking the overall fatalities to 12,986. Chittoor and Krishna districts reported five each fatalities followed by four in East Godavari, two each in Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, one each in Kadapa, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari and Guntur and Anantapur reported a single death.

Comments

