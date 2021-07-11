Andhra techie who found his calling in painting

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Dasari Yaswanth, a 20-year-old engineering student, has set 12 world records and entered Indian Book of Records for painting a portrait of actor Sonu Sood with sand and Rangoli on 273 square metres of land in two hours and 57 minutes. His speciality is that he can draw with his mouth, hands and feet, all at the same time. “I started this as a hobby. Later, during my interactions with hearing and speech impaired and specially-abled children it struck me that I can interact with them better through my art. I can express my feelings and views better through art. That is when I started learning painting with my mouth and legs,” he said.

Yaswanth believes that art plays an important role in his life as it inspires and motivates him constantly. “So I want children to seek solace in art as well. At present, I am conducting painting and drawing classes free of cost for talented and interested children.” Till now, 200 students have joined the course designed by him. “I have been interested in technology since my school days, especially in robotics. I’m now designing a robot that can help humans in daily life; it can do specific tasks and make our life easier. I want the end-product to be cost-effective.”

D Yaswanth from Guntur has 12 world records to his name. He has also designed equipment to keep his village clean I Express

As the world still battles Covid-19, he wanted to do something for his native village Pervallipalem, after drawing inspiration from Sonu Sood’s philanthropy activities. So using his technical expertise he designed sanitation equipment and distributed them to the locals to encourage them to follow Covid-19 norms.

The young techie is now the CEO of his own company, X Genie Soft—a software development company that provides jobs to several aspiring local engineering students. “The response to my classes from several engineering colleges and universities inspired me to start my own software company. As a student, I know the struggles one has to make to get a job. So to encourage the students, I conduct internship projects. My dream is to expand my company and take it to new heights,” Yashwant said.

Crediting his parents Srinivasa Rao and Lakshmi for his success, he said they gave him the freedom to pursue his dreams and supported him throughout his journey. “My father told me to be my own boss, which motivated me to set up my software company. He also taught me to give back to the society, which is why we founded a trust that provides education to children in my village for free. We are also striving to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate in my village and extend the same service to other villages too,” he said.

