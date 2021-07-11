STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra techie who found his calling in painting

Meet 20-year-old Yaswanth who holds a record for drawing portrait on 273 square metres of land; he is the CEO of his own company

Published: 11th July 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

D Yaswanth from Guntur has 12 world records to his name. He has also designed equipment to keep his village clean

D Yaswanth from Guntur has 12 world records to his name. He has also designed equipment to keep his village clean. (Photo | Express)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Dasari Yaswanth, a 20-year-old engineering student, has set 12 world records and entered Indian Book of Records for painting a portrait of actor Sonu Sood with sand and Rangoli on 273 square metres of land in two hours and 57 minutes. His speciality is that he can draw with his mouth, hands and feet, all at the same time. “I started this as a hobby. Later, during my interactions with hearing and speech impaired and specially-abled children it struck me that I can interact with them better through my art. I can express my feelings and views better through art. That is when I started learning painting with my mouth and legs,” he said. 

Yaswanth believes that art plays an important role in his life as it inspires and motivates him constantly. “So I want children to seek solace in art as well. At present, I am conducting painting and drawing classes free of cost for talented and interested children.” Till now, 200 students have joined the course designed by him. “I have been interested in technology since my school days, especially in robotics. I’m now designing a robot that can help humans in daily life; it can do specific tasks and make our life easier. I want the end-product to be cost-effective.” 

D Yaswanth from Guntur has 12 world records to his name. He has also designed equipment to keep his village clean I Express

As the world still battles Covid-19, he wanted to do something for his native village Pervallipalem, after drawing inspiration from Sonu Sood’s philanthropy activities. So using his technical expertise he designed sanitation equipment and distributed them to the locals to encourage them to follow Covid-19 norms. 

The young techie is now the CEO of his own company, X Genie Soft—a software development company that provides jobs to several aspiring local engineering students. “The response to my classes from several engineering colleges and universities inspired me to start my own software company. As a student, I know the struggles one has to make to get a job. So to encourage the students, I conduct internship projects. My dream is to expand my company and take it to new heights,” Yashwant said. 

Crediting his parents Srinivasa Rao and Lakshmi for his success, he said they gave him the freedom to pursue his dreams and supported him throughout his journey. “My father told me to be my own boss, which motivated me to set up my software company. He also taught me to give back to the society, which is why we founded a trust that provides education to children in my village for free. We are also striving to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate in my village and extend the same service to other villages too,” he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Techie Andhra Pradesh art
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp