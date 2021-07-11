STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjitha sevas to resume in Srisailam from July 12

Arjitha sevas were stopped from May 3 in view of the Covid-19 second wave.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:40 AM

Srisailam temple

Srisailam temple (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Officials of Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Srisailam are gearing up to resume Arjitha sevas from next Monday (July12). Temple Executive Officer (EO) KS Rama Rao said that Arjitha sevas were stopped from May 3 in view of the Covid-19 second wave. Now with steady rise in pilgrim footfall due to increase in relaxation hours, the interested devotees can buy Arjitha seva tickets online on tms.ap.gov.in or www.srisailadevasthanam.org and also avail the tickets at the current booking system in the office, he added. 

All Arjitha sevas such as abhisekham, kumkumarchana, Ganapati homam, Rudra homam, Mrithyunjaya homam and the like will be performed from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm daily. Nitya Kalyanotsavam will be performed between 9.00 am and 7.00 pm daily, the temple EO added. The temple authorities are adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols, Rama Rao said. It is essential for all the devotees to wear a face mask without which they will not be allowed into the temple premises. The authorities have provided sanitisers at several places in the premises, the EO said. 

