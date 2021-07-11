STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely across Andhra Pradesh in next 3 days

The Met Department also warned that thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

A mother protects her children from drizzle in Vijayawada on  Saturday

A mother protects her children from drizzle in Vijayawada on  Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of North Andhra, heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash isolated places across the State for the next three days. Heavy rain lashed parts of Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts on Saturday with the southwest monsoon being active over the State. Several other parts of the State also received light to moderate rains. According to the IMD forecast, the east-west shear zone above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists. A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood between 2.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the IMD said. 

The Met Department warned that thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts. Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema. The situation is likely to continue for the next two days. 

In the 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Vijayawada of Krishna district and Koyyalagudem of West Godavari.  According to the AP State Development Planning Society, only two districts have reported deficit rainfall till date. Three districts recorded large excess and one district excess rainfall. The remaining districts received normal rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department IMD Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp