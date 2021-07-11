Heavy rains likely across Andhra Pradesh in next 3 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of North Andhra, heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash isolated places across the State for the next three days. Heavy rain lashed parts of Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts on Saturday with the southwest monsoon being active over the State. Several other parts of the State also received light to moderate rains. According to the IMD forecast, the east-west shear zone above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists. A cyclonic circulation lies over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood between 2.1 and 3.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area is likely to form over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

The Met Department warned that thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across coastal districts. Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Rayalaseema. The situation is likely to continue for the next two days.

In the 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, the highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Vijayawada of Krishna district and Koyyalagudem of West Godavari. According to the AP State Development Planning Society, only two districts have reported deficit rainfall till date. Three districts recorded large excess and one district excess rainfall. The remaining districts received normal rainfall.