STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MSN Trust committed to cause of education

The Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (MSN) Charitable Trust has been striving to promote education for over a hundred years.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A threefold focussed transitional strategy is needed for promoting the use of the mother language in higher education.

(Express Illustrations)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

KAKINADA :  The Malladi Satyalingam Naicker (MSN) Charitable Trust, which was recently honoured with the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award by the State government, has a glorious past. The trust has been striving to promote education in a big way in the coastal region since its inception in 1915. Scientist Yellapragada Subba Rao is among the 13 students it sponsored for higher education abroad. MSN’s life is a fairy tale of rags to riches. Born into a family of modest means in a small village Korangi of East Godavari district in 1840, he became rich by doing shipping business.

He died at the age of 75 in Rangoon in 1915. MSN never forgot his roots though he became rich. He was passionate about education. MSN’s vision and largesse were amply evident in his will. He donated most of his wealth to the MSN Charitable Trust for which his adopted son Subrahmanyam Naicker was made one of the trustees.

The trust initially opened a choultry in a rented building to feed the poor and provide accommodation to students. Later, 16 hectares of land was acquired and a permanent choultry was constructed. A school was also established by the trust as per the will of MSN.

“At present, the MSN Charitable Trust is spending Rs 8 lakh per year to provide food to 275 students and support their education. It is extending aid to school and college students,” said trust member Ponnamanda Vijay Kumar.

‘Will fulfill MSN noble aspirations’

After setting up an elementary school in 1919, the trust constructed a high school in 1946. In the same year, Andhra Polytechnic was set up in 29 acres of land. Veda Pathasala was established in 1954, junior college in 1969 and degree college in 1971. The trust also donated large tracts of land for setting up MSN Andhra University Postgraduate Centre (MSN AKNU now) at Atchempeta in 1993. 

It has donated 1,258 acres of land to various educational institutions since its inception. Some of its lands are now involved in disputes due to encroachment. “We are confident of reclaiming the lands and the trust will use those lands to promote education as envisioned by MSN. We are committed to upholding the noble aspirations with which the trust was formed more than a century ago,” Vijay Kumar asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp