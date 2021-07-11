STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore man chisels his way into record book

Inspired by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, a Nellore-based goldsmith, Musavir started making miniatures in 2012 and, of late, has gained public attention.

Published: 11th July 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 12:15 PM

Shaik Musavir with his miniatures made with gold and silver

Shaik Musavir with his miniatures made with gold and silver. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Inspired by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, a Nellore-based goldsmith started making miniatures in 2012 and, of late, has gained public attention.  Shaik Musavir made it to the Limca Book of Records for making 50 miniatures by using 19 grams of gold. So far, he has made 80 such models using gold and silver.  The goldsmith said his aim is to enter the Guinness World Records, and inspire budding artists. He has also received national awards for his talent.  An ardent fan of cricket since his childhood, his respect for the gentleman’s game is reflected in the replicas he makes. Musafir draws inspiration from Pattnaik who, in 2012, dedicated a sculpture to Team India. 

“I saw  Pattnaik’s model and it fueled me to start making miniatures. I took two days to make the replicas, and they must be persevered for future generations. Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had once said life will become dull and colourless without beautiful birds on Earth,” Musavir added.   

The 54-year-old artist, who resides on Zenda Street in Nellore, works as a goldsmith to earn his livelihood. His father died when he was a child. A school dropout, Musavir started working at an early age and performed his sisters’ marriages with his income. 

Musavir also made miniature models of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle coinciding with its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to spread the message of unity and harmony and celebrate India’s achievements in various fields. 

He also became popular by making miniatures or micro portraits of gods and goddesses, according to the festivals of various religions.  “Miniatures created by Musavir are attractive and each one gives a particular message. He makes these replicas for every important occasion/event. ,” Krishna Chaitanya, a teacher by profession, said. 
 

