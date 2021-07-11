STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex workers’ collective writes to National Human Rights Commission

It is evident that the government support for the sex workers and rescued survivors of trafficking in the wake of Covid-19 is almost nil, VIMUKTI leaders said. 

Corona virus induced lockdowns have disproportionately harmed informal workers including sex workers, Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIMUKTI, a State-level collective for sex workers and survivors of trafficking, wrote a letter to the chairperson, National Human Rights Commission, seeking its immediate intervention in ensuring robust monitoring of the important advisories. They also appealed to the NHRC to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to implement the orders issued for informal workers, including sex workers, on October 5, 2020 and May 31,  2021 who are acutely affected by the Covid-19. 

In a press release, they lamented that due to Covid-19 first and second waves, the survivors of human trafficking and sex workers faced extreme problems in terms of their socio-economic, physical and mental health issues. It is evident that the government support for the sex workers and rescued survivors of trafficking in the wake of Covid-19 is almost nil, VIMUKTI leaders said. 

All the rights and entitlements available for the informal workers in India shall apply to the sex workers to improve the accessibility of benefits under various welfare schemes and support services by both the Central and State governments.VIMUKTI leaders asked the chairperson, that State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) should be directed to monitor the implementation of NHRC advisories at the State level, while the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) should replicate the same at district level in close coordination with the officials.

