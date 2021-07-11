STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu actor Kathi Mahesh succumbs to injuries

Telugu film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, died on Saturday.

Published: 11th July 2021

Telugu film critic Kathi Mahesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NELLORE : Telugu film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, died on Saturday. He was 44 and is survived by his wife and son. According to sources, condition of Mahesh turned serious on Saturday and he breathed his last around 4 pm. Mahesh had met with a car accident on the Chennai- Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur mandal, Andhra Pradesh, on June 25. He had sustained severe head, eye injuries, and multiple facial wounds. He was shifted to Sankara Nethralaya where the doctors had performed eye an surgery.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai. Earlier, he had showed signs of recovery, but his condition deteriorated after he developed respiratory issues on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh government had provided Rs 17 lakh for his treatment. Mahesh, along with a friend, was on his way to his native place near Bhakarapeta in Chittoor district when the mishap took place. His friend, who was driving the car, escaped unhurt. Born in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, Mahesh studied Film Theory at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU). His rendezvous with the film industry began after he directed a short film titled Ooru Chivara Illu (2011), which is inspired by a story written by Devarakonda Balagangadhara Tilak.

He also worked as a co-writer for AyodhyaKumar Krishnamsetty’s Minugurulu (2014) and turned a feature film director with the crowd-funded film, Pesarattu (2015). He also played character roles in over a dozen films including Hrudaya Kaleyam, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Kobbari Matta, Amma Rajyam lo Kadapa Biddalu, and Krack among others.

Mahesh also participated as a contestant in the popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Season I. Actors and writers from the Telugu film industry expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. “Shocked to hear that Kathi Mahesh gaaru passed away. He always encouraged films with unique content through his reviews. Strength to his family and friends,” tweeted actor Nani.

