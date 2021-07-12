STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt to slap fine for not wearing masks, other covid norm violations

The state government has also decided to impose only night curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in all districts. All the commercial establishments have been asked to down shutters by 9 p.m.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to act tough against violators of Covid-19 norms. Hereafter, those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 100. A decision to this effect was taken in a review meeting on Covid19 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

The Chief Minister made it clear that wearing masks is mandatory and if any shops were found with people not wearing masks, hefty fines will be imposed on the shops and if necessary those shops will be closed for 2-3 days. Further, it was decided to impose fines based on photo evidence. Those who are caught on camera violating Covid norms will be fined. A special whatsapp number has been prepared for the same. 

Police department was directed to ensure section 144 is imposed strictly and nobody is allowed to  crowd markets and other places of congregation. Market committees have been instructed to ensure their staff and people visiting markets wear masks. 

