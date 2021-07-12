Andhra Pradesh logs 2665 fresh cases of COVID-19, active caseload declines to 28,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 2,665 new COVID-19 infections from the 91,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking the total number of cases past 19.22 lakh. The positivity rate reached to 2.9 per cent.

The virus also claimed 16 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the toll above 13,000. The 24 hours span also saw the overall infections in Visakhapatnam breaching the 1.50 lakh-mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 529 new infections were reported in East Godavari district, taking its overall tally near to 2.70 lakh, the highest among all the districts.

All the remaining districts reported less than 400 new cases with the lowest of 33 in Kurnool. Two other districts - Vizianagaram and Srikakulam - too reported less than 100 cases.

Nine districts of the State reported lesser new infections when compared to Saturday, bringing down the fresh cases from over 2,900 on Saturday to less than 2,700 on Sunday.

With the fresh spike in cases, the cumulative cases in Anantapur district have went past 1.55 lakh, while in Krishna, the overall cases have crossed the 1.04 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, another 3,231 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries past 18.81 lakh with a cumulative recovery rate of 98.2 per cent. The active cases further came down to 28,000-odd with the highest of 4,999 active cases in East Godavari district. Three districts have less than 700 active cases with the lowest of 462 in Kurnool.

On the other hand, the fatalities have come down when compared to Saturday and 16 fresh deaths were reported as against 26 on Saturday. East Godavari district reported the highest of four deaths followed by three each in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Srikakulam and one each in Krishna, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam. Five districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari did not report a single death in the past 24 hours span.