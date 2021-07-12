STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation undertakes survey to develop 793 slums

The survey data will be the base to prepare an action plan for the development of basic infrastructure in slums.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: To give a facelift to the city, which is all set to become the executive capital of the State, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) took up a flash survey on Sunday as a first step towards slum development.

As many as 793 slums have been identified in the GVMC limits. Of the total, 426 are notified slums and 367 non-notified slums. The survey data will be the base to prepare an action plan for the development of basic infrastructure in slums.

GVMC Urban Community Development (UCD) Project Director Y Srinivasa Rao told The New Indian Express that it was for the first time slum dwellers were getting identification through the survey. Nearly 6,000 personnel, including staff of town planning, VROs, ACPs, ATPs, social workers and zonal commissioners took part in the survey. 

"The teams explained to the slum dwellers that the survey was aimed at improving their living conditions. Those who do not have house or land pattas are being identified and steps will be taken to build houses for them," he said.

The flash survey will be completed by Monday and details will be displayed in secretariats for receiving objections. "The survey report will be submitted to the State government for approval," he said. Chief City Planner RJ Vidyullata said every slum is different from the other. 

"Depending on the requirement of each slum, an individual policy plan will be prepared. The revenue staff are gathering tax details and land extent. After getting ground realities, mapping will be done for each slum with details of population, number of houses, boundaries etc," she said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gajuwaka Commissioner D Sridhar said there are 49,000 families living in over 152 slums in the zone. "As part of the integrated survey, we have gathered details of whether slum dwellers are availing of ongoing schemes or not and the requirement of basic infrastructure is also being studied," Sridhar said.

Gajuwaka, being an industrial area, has more slums with a large number of migrant and unorganised workers residing there. "The survey will help people who are yet to get any benefit from the government," Sridhar said.

In 2005, there were 405 slums in the GVMC. Now, there are 793 slums with the merger of Anakapalle and Bheemili in the GVMC. About one lakh people are living in the slums. While 67 slums have come up on GVMC lands, 563 are located on lands of various departments of the State government.

Ten slums are located on Central government lands and 153 slums on private lands. The survey will help identify the total extent of the land on which slums are located, a senior GVMC official said.GVMC Commissioner G Srijana monitored the conduct of survey in zone 3 and 4 in the city.

The data collected from households by 793 survey teams is being uploaded into a mobile-based application. Based on the data, adequate infrastructure facilities will be created in the slums on a priority basis, the commissioner said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Visakhapatnam slums Visakhapatnam survey
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp