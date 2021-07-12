STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains lash several parts of Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts

Under its influence, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal districts, south coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema.

Published: 12th July 2021 08:20 AM

monsoon rain clouds

Representational Image ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed several parts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Vizianagaram, Prakasam districts in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and few parts of Rayalaseema region, especially Chittoor, under the influence of low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. 

According to IMD forecast, the low-pressure area over the west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels is tilting south-westwards.

Under its influence, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal districts, south coastal districts and parts of Rayalaseema. Heavy rains will lash isolated places in north coastal districts in the subsequent three days. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 pm on Sunday, the highest rainfall of 9.2 cm was reported in Veeravasaram of West Godavari district, followed by 8.3 cm in Visakhapatnam, 7.7 cm in Bheemavaram of West Godavari district, 7.4 cm in Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam, Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam. One to five cm of rain were reported from parts of the State.

Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

