PDF MLCs back VSP stir

VISAKHAPATNAM: Legislative Council pro tem chairman V Subrahmanyam on Sunday said all the MLCs of the PDF will support the agitation against 100 per cent strategic sale of the Vizag steel plant. Subrahmanyam, who participated in the relay hunger strike at Gandhi statue near GVMC, said the BJP-led Centre was going ahead with its privatisation and pro-corporate policies. Though the Assembly adopted a resolution against privatisation of the steel plant, it was not sent to the Council, he said. Meanwhile, BJP State president Somu Veerraaju said in Ongole that VSP will not go into the hands of any private or corporate hands and that the BJP will ensure this.
