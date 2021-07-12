Recent showers leave low-lying areas in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa inundated

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Recent heavy rains in Kadapa city have inundated several low-lying areas and with the water flowing routes encroached in the city, the rainwater has stagnated in many places, which has become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Kadapa has 50 divisions and beside sewage canals 200 km long katcha canals and 120 km long flood drains run through the town. In the absence of obstructions, every drop of the water that has not sunk into the ground will drain out of the town through these canals.

However, with encroachments on these canals at various places has become an obstacle for effective drainage of rainwater and as a result rainwater is getting stagnated at different locations, more so in low lying areas.

Recent rains saw Prakash Nagara, SBI Colony, Tarakarama Nagar, Mruthyunajayakunta, NGO colony, Shankarapuram, ASR Nagara, Ganjikunta colony, Khaleel Nagar, Ramanjaneyapuram and others submerged in knee deep rainwater, Several vehicles including buses looked like they were floating on water.

Besides facing the severe inconvenience of having the entire household drenched in stagnated flood water, residents of these colonies are facing the threat of mosquitoes. The stagnated water has left people enraged and they alleged that the concerned officials are not taking any actions despite several complaints.

“Our complaints are falling on deaf ears. They are not releasing the regular oil balls, gambusia fish in the water bodies, fogging and clearing of drains,” an irate resident of NGO colony said. Some residents said that even ward volunteers and ward secretariat staff are making themselves temporarily blind to these problems.

When deputy CM SB Amjad Basha came to inspect Mochampeta, he received an earful from the locals and he said he will look into the matter. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit to the town promised four more storm drains beside beautification of the town and sanctioned Rs 5.5 crore for the purpose.

"What we are looking for is action against encroachments and regular fogging and other measures without fail. Hopefully they do it at least now," said M Srinivaslu of Prakash Nagar.