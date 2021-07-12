STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Water dispute: YSR Congress MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu stopped at Pulichintala project

As the police did not allow him to proceed, Udaya Bhanu took a country boat to reach the project site where security was beefed up in view of the MLA's visit.

Published: 12th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police stopped Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhani while on his way to Pulichintala project in Krishna district

Police stopped Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhani while on his way to Pulichintala project in Krishna district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State, the neighbouring State police stopped YSR Congress Jaggaiahapeta MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu from visiting Pulichintala project from where Telangana is drawing water illegally to generate power. 

As the police did not allow him to proceed, Udaya Bhanu took a country boat to reach the project site. Security at the project was beefed up in view of the MLA's visit and police denying permission to him.

Udaya Bhanu and his followers were stopped by Telangana police at Vajinepalli village near Pulichinthala dam. Telangana police erected barricades and stopped the convoy of the MLA and asked him to proceed to the dam site from the Andhra Pradesh side.

They told the MLA that he needed to take permission from Telangana TRANSCO and the State government to visit the plant. Udaya Bhanu then took a country boat to travel to Madipadu in Guntur district and then proceeded to Pulichintala project site. A large posse of Telangana policemen were posted at the project site.

Udaya Bhanu said that he wanted to inspect the power plant from where Telangana is illegally drawing water, which is resulting in the water going waste into the sea. "Telangana started using water from Pulichintala for power generation even without informing the officials of the project, which is under the control of AP. More than 7.5 tmc of water has gone waste," he said.

Stating that utilisation of water power generation is the last priority while drinking and irrigation purposes are said that there is no need of water for the irrigation system downstream Pulichintala, but Telangana went on using the water. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samineni Udaya Bhanu YSR Congress
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp