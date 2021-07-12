Water dispute: YSR Congress MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu stopped at Pulichintala project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing water dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State, the neighbouring State police stopped YSR Congress Jaggaiahapeta MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu from visiting Pulichintala project from where Telangana is drawing water illegally to generate power.

As the police did not allow him to proceed, Udaya Bhanu took a country boat to reach the project site. Security at the project was beefed up in view of the MLA's visit and police denying permission to him.

Udaya Bhanu and his followers were stopped by Telangana police at Vajinepalli village near Pulichinthala dam. Telangana police erected barricades and stopped the convoy of the MLA and asked him to proceed to the dam site from the Andhra Pradesh side.

They told the MLA that he needed to take permission from Telangana TRANSCO and the State government to visit the plant. Udaya Bhanu then took a country boat to travel to Madipadu in Guntur district and then proceeded to Pulichintala project site. A large posse of Telangana policemen were posted at the project site.

Udaya Bhanu said that he wanted to inspect the power plant from where Telangana is illegally drawing water, which is resulting in the water going waste into the sea. "Telangana started using water from Pulichintala for power generation even without informing the officials of the project, which is under the control of AP. More than 7.5 tmc of water has gone waste," he said.

Stating that utilisation of water power generation is the last priority while drinking and irrigation purposes are said that there is no need of water for the irrigation system downstream Pulichintala, but Telangana went on using the water.