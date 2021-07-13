Andhra minister lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu over MLAs’ letter on Krishna water dispute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav has come down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly trying to create a rift among the regions for his political gains. The minister described the letter, written by TDP MLAs from Prakasam district seeking withdrawal of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), as an attempt to create a rift among the people of different regions. Terming TDP as Telangana Desam Party, the minister said TDP leaders are echoing Telangana leaders’ version and that Naidu has been following a dual policy on the Krishna river water issue.

“Telangana has constructed illegal irrigation projects during Naidu’s tenure, but he didn’t object to those projects because of the cash for vote case,” he alleged. He said while all the political parties in Telangana came under one roof on the Krishna water issue, Naidu has been playing cheap tactics for his political gains.

BJP state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy also condemned the attitude of the TDP MLAs from Prakasam for writing such a letter when the Telangana state is acting in a manner that would cause serious injustice to Andhra Pradesh.