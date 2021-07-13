STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh sees sharp decline in new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 2.5%

With 1500 positive cases recorded from 62,000 odd samples, test positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh sat at 2.5 per cent. While 22 deaths were recorded on Sunday, total active cases stood at 27,000.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:13 AM

Covid test, Representational Image

Representational Image (Photo | Express, Ashishkrishna HP)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The State logged more than 1,500 new Covid-19 infections from 62,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent. The total number of cases have crossed 19.24 lakh, while recoveries reached over 18.84 lakh. The fresh infections came down considerably when compared to 2,665 from more than 91,000 samples on Sunday. The total number of samples tested so far in the State has crossed the 2.30 crore mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 305 new infections followed by 257 in Chittoor. All the other 11 districts recorded less than 200 cases, while seven of them registered as less as 100 new infections. The lowest of 31 new infections emerged in the Srikakulam district and four districts have less than 50 new cases.

All 13 districts reported new infections in lesser numbers when compared to Sunday. With the fresh cases, the cumulative cases in East Godavari district crossed 2.70 lakh, the highest in the State. Meanwhile, 3,041 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recovery rate to 98 per cent. The active cases have further come down to a little over 27,000 and East Godavari district has the highest of 4,756 active cases, while Kurnool has the lowest of 437 active cases. Three districts have less than 1,000 active cases.

On the other hand, 22 persons succumbed to the virus, taking the overall deaths to 13,024 with a mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Three deaths were reported in Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam districts each, while two deaths were reported from Srikakulam and one each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam. Anantapur, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts did not report a single death. The overall deaths in Srikakulam district crossed 750-mark, while Chittoor reported the highest of 1,663 deaths so far. Kadapa has the lowest of 616 deaths so far.

