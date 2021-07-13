STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra student unions call for ‘Chalo CM Camp Office’

While the unions across the State are protesting against the old job calendar, the government has taken no steps to resolve the issues of unemployed youth, they allege.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Student unions under the aegis of SFI, AIYF, AISF and DYFI have given a call for the ‘Chalo CM Camp Office’ on July 19 demanding the State government to release a new job calendar for unemployed youth of the State.The student union leaders held a roundtable meeting here on Monday and said the number of postings released by the government in the job calendar has left many preparing for competitive exams, and unemployed youth in the lurch. 

“Hence, we demand the government to cancel the previous job calendar and release a new one with more postings,” the student union leaders demanded. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to fill up 6,500 vacant police posts, but  to our surprise, 450 jobs were released. While the unions across the State are protesting against the old job calendar, the government has taken no steps to resolve the issues of unemployed youth, they alleged.

