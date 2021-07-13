STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chittoor cops arrest inter-state red sanders smuggler in Tamil Nadu

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the red sanders found in the possession of the accused were cut down in the Seshachalam forests.

Published: 13th July 2021 09:28 AM

Image of red sanders used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district police in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force sleuths have arrested an inter-state smuggler from Tamil Nadu. They also seized 238 red sanders worth Rs 5.6 crore and two vehicles from his possession. Under the instructions of DIG Kranti Rana Tata (Anantapur Range), the Madanapalle division police have intensified vehicular checking in the district to curb the smuggling of red sanders. 

As part of this, under the supervision of DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, a police team, led by Piler CI Sadiq Ali and Task Force CI Ravi Kumar, conducted vehicular checking on July 10 and arrested a red sanders smuggler identified as Imran Khan alias Imran Bhai. During interrogation, the police also learnt the location of the inter-state smuggler. Disclosing the details on Monday, Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar said the police team observed his movements for a day, before taking him into custody on the outskirts of Bommanahalli of Hosur mandal in Tamil Nadu. 

“The team conducted a surprise raid on the godown on Sunday night and took Imran Bhai into custody. They also unearthed the red sanders and two vehicles worth Rs 60 lakh and other booty. In their preliminary enquiry, the police found that the red sanders were cut down in the Seshachalam forests. The inter-state smuggler was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial remand. 

