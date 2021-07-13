Four youth drown in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, four youth drowned in a rainwater-filled quarry near Boyapalem Diet College in the district on Monday. The police said six youth of Prathipadu went for a ride on their two-wheelers and gathered near a quarry to celebrate a party. Four youths went to wash their hands and legs in the quarry. Due to the recent rains, the quarry was filled to the brim with rainwater. While washing themselves, the four youth slipped and fell into the quarry and drowned.