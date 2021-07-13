STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reduce Lead pollution: Andhra Pradesh HC to Amara Raja

Dismissing the arguments of Amara Raja's counsel that the reports of lead pollution were fake, the Court said it went through the reports and found them genuine.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday directed Amara Raja Batteries Limited to initiate measures to reduce levels of lead being released from its factories and warned that the court will take a call if there is no action on the part of the company. Hearing a petition filed by the factory challenging the orders of the AP Pollution Control Board to close the units located in Chittoor district, the Court said reports by both APPCB and Hyderabad-based EPTRI (Environment Protection Training and Research Institute) have mentioned that dangerous levels of lead have been identified in air, water, land and even in the blood samples of the factory staff.

Dismissing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel that the reports were fake, the Court said it went through the reports and found them genuine. It asked Amara Raja Batteries to initiate measures to address the lead pollution from its factories, else it will be taking a decision. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amara Raja Batteries Limited Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp