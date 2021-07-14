2 projects by Prakasam police nominated for SKOCH Order of Merit award

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two projects — Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and Digital Health Management System (DHMS) — designed by the Prakasam police under the supervision of the then SP Siddhartha Kaushal have been nominated for the prestigious SKOCH Order of Merit award-2021.SKOCH group chairman Sameer Kochar has confirmed through an email intimation on Tuesday that the ICCC and DHMS projects by the Prakasam police have been selected for the Scotch-2021 Order of Merit award.

The above two projects were sent for nomination on May 26 and the jury members examined these projects. On June 18, the then SP Siddharth Kaushal gave a detailed presentation to the jury members through video conference. The jury members appreciated the outstanding services rendered by the Prakasam police to the people through these two projects.

Digital Health Management System project

The DHMS was devised for the protection of district police personnel and their family members during corona. EWS, AEWS and PEWS reports on symptoms such as SPO2, BP, body temperature, cold, cough, headache -related to staff health were generated and shared with top-level field officers.Subsequent reports were taken from the field-level police officers from time to time and the SP himself became aware of the health conditions of the staff and the district administration was able to protect 3,460 police personnel and their families. The project has been nominated for the award for its efforts to prevent police personnel from falling victim to Covid.

Integrated Command Control Centre project

The ICCC has been set up to provide all police services to the people under one roof. Cameras are installed in the main squares of the district and through them, the activities taking place in the district are constantly monitored 24x7 through the newly constructed video walls in the command control centre.Similarly, in the command control room, the activities of anti-social elements are constantly monitored through dial-100, social media, LHMS cameras, body-worn cameras, VHF set, drone cameras.

The ICCC was set up to gather information on various crimes and anti-social activities from the public will pass on to SHOs with the help of cutting-edge technology. Recognising the wide range of services provided by this ICCC system the jury members selected the project.

Guntur Range DIG Dr Trivikram Verma, and SP Siddharth Kaushal, who was recently transferred as Krishna district SP, expressed happiness over the selection of two projects for the award. District in charge SP K Chowdeswari and Addl SP Ravi Chandra stated that these awards have put more responsibility on the district police to enhance the service being provided to the people and stated the district police will continue to strive hard to provide even better services to the people.

