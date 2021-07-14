STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete works of RBKs, libraries by year-end: CM

Directs officials to geo-tag village secretariats, clinics and other buildings and start infrastructure works in Jagananna colonies 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete the works of Village Secretariats, Village Clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendra’s and Digital libraries by year-end. The Chief Minister reviewed progress of works taken up by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department at a meeting held at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday and instructed the officials to complete geo-tagging and review the progress of those buildings.He also asked them to start infrastructure development works in YSR Jagananna colonies on a priority basis.

Clean AP 

Underscoring the need for effective implementation of the sanitation drive to keep the villages clean, the Chief Minister accorded permission to launch 14,000 tricycles in villages and 1,034 autos in villages located near urban areas. As many as 23,747 green ambassadors and 4,482 green guards are on duty for door to door collection of garbage across the state and approval was given to recruit 11,453 more green ambassadors and 5,551 green guards.

It was decided to use heavy machinery for waste management. As many as 9,148 incinerators, 3,279 mist blowers, 3,197 brush cutters, 3,130 hypertension toilet cleaners, 165 portable thermal fogging machines and 157 shudding machines have been arranged.The officials said PPE kits were distributed to all green ambassadors and green guards. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on maintenance of garbage collection vehicles and proper disposal of PPE kits.“Solid and liquid waste management systems in villages and towns should be carried out properly and Clean Andhra Pradesh  would be successful only if municipal and panchayat raj departments work in coordination to make arrangements to collect wet wastage in rural areas,” he said.

Other projects 

The Chief Minister said six lakh women were benefited with sustainable livelihood under YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara schemes this year and directed the officials to ensure proper marketing platforms for them. The Chief Minister said the YSR Jala Kala project will be helpful to lakhs of farmers and directed the officials to focus on its effective implementation. The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of various works under Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. Under Jagananna Pacha Thoranam, it is targeted to plant saplings, schools and hospitals. 

‘Prepare action plan  for check dams’

The CM asked them to take steps to construct check-dam type structures near bridges on small rivers across the state so that water can be stored upto 3-4 feet. These structures will help increase ground water level, he said and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.

Ministers’ panel for land survey scheme

The officials were instructed to set up a committee with three ministers for effective implementation of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana scheme. The committee, which will have Panchayat Raj, Revenue and Municipal administration ministers, will focus on effective implementation of comprehensive land survey.

