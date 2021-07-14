No evidence for sighting drone over Srisailam temple: Police  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Even after two weeks of suspected drone movements around the Srisailam temple, the police are yet to solve the mystery behind it.Authorities and staff of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, Srisailam, reported hovering of a drone over the temple and surrounding areas during night times since July 1. The drone was reportedly spotted at least three to four times.

Temple EO KS Rama Rao filed a complaint to police on the issue on July 4. The Srisailam police led by circle inspector PV Ramana started search operations to trace the “suspicious object”. When contacted, Atmakur DSP Y Shurthi told TNIE that the appearance of the drone as reported by the temple authorities and some locals can’t be believed as there was no evidence. In any case, Srisailam police are still investigating the complaint, the DSP said.