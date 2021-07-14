STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram works in full swing: MEIL

In all, 42 out of the 48 radial gates have been installed at the spillway along with fixation of 84 out of 96 hydraulic cylinders.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Polavaram Irrigation Project on Wednesday has been cancelled, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The CM was scheduled to inspect the project site and hold a review meeting with officials and the executing agencies to take stock of the progress, particularly in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.The CM is likely to visit the project site later this month.

Although flood levels are on the rise at the project site along with the COVID-19 imposed difficulties, the project works are in full swing and the construction of the cofferdams is nearing completion, according to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).  As against the targeted height of 42.5 metres, the upstream cofferdam works have reached 39 metres, while the downstream cofferdam has risen up to 21 metres of height as against the target of 30 metres. 

The works related to Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, to be built on sand dunes on the banks of the river Godavari, are also progressing as per the plan. The Dam Design Review Panel is working with the state water resources officials at the project site to strengthen the work site.

The agency has taken over the project in November 2019. While the government has proposed to complete 4.03 lakh cubic meters of concrete work between April, 2020, and March, 2021, the agency said it had gone beyond the target and completed 5.58 lakh cubic meters of concrete work.  In all, 42 out of the 48 radial gates have been installed at the spillway along with fixation of 84 out of 96 hydraulic cylinders.

Pay compensation to PDFs: Somu to govt 
BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded the state government to immediately release Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore to rehabilitate the project affected families (PDFs) of Polavaram Irrigation Project. The BJP state chief visited various villages in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday and interacted with the families. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Polavaram Irrigation Project COVID-19
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp