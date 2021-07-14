Polavaram works in full swing: MEIL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Polavaram Irrigation Project on Wednesday has been cancelled, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The CM was scheduled to inspect the project site and hold a review meeting with officials and the executing agencies to take stock of the progress, particularly in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement.The CM is likely to visit the project site later this month.

Although flood levels are on the rise at the project site along with the COVID-19 imposed difficulties, the project works are in full swing and the construction of the cofferdams is nearing completion, according to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). As against the targeted height of 42.5 metres, the upstream cofferdam works have reached 39 metres, while the downstream cofferdam has risen up to 21 metres of height as against the target of 30 metres.

The works related to Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) dam, to be built on sand dunes on the banks of the river Godavari, are also progressing as per the plan. The Dam Design Review Panel is working with the state water resources officials at the project site to strengthen the work site.

The agency has taken over the project in November 2019. While the government has proposed to complete 4.03 lakh cubic meters of concrete work between April, 2020, and March, 2021, the agency said it had gone beyond the target and completed 5.58 lakh cubic meters of concrete work. In all, 42 out of the 48 radial gates have been installed at the spillway along with fixation of 84 out of 96 hydraulic cylinders.

Pay compensation to PDFs: Somu to govt

BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded the state government to immediately release Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore to rehabilitate the project affected families (PDFs) of Polavaram Irrigation Project. The BJP state chief visited various villages in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday and interacted with the families.