STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ruia deaths: Govt blames O2 contractor 

Further, he explained that the alarm system for alerting in case of drop in pressure in supply of oxygen failed to work.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

13 patients died and after oxygen supply was disrupted for some time at the SVR Ruia Government Hospital. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that negligence of the contractor, who supplies oxygen to the hospital, led to the deaths of Covid patients in SVR Ruia Government General Hospital. 

Appearing on behalf of the State government, government pleader T Balaswamy submitted to the division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya that the said action has been taken for the removal of the contractor. Further, he explained that the alarm system for alerting in case of drop in pressure in supply of oxygen failed to work.

All these were explained in the report submitted by the district collector to the government and the same has been submitted to the court, he added. TDP leader and former SAAP chairman PR Mohan filed a Public Interest Litigation seeking action against those who are responsible for 40 plus deaths in SVR Ruia Government Hospital due to shortage of oxygen. 

Petitioner’s counsel Balaji Vaddera said as the collector’s report has made it clear that there was negligence in the Ruia Hospital incident, criminal cases should be registered against them in Alipiri police station. He argued that the government is acting in a biased manner in sanctioning ex-gratia to the families of the victims in the Ruia accident, compared to the victims of LG Polymers Gas leak accident in Visakhapatnam. Hearing arguments of both the sides, the division bench directed the government to file a detailed affidavit and adjourned the case hearing after two weeks.

HC expresses dismay over release of only 179 out of 6620 prisoners  
The High Court on Tuesday expressed dismay over the release of only 179 of 6,620 prisoners from the jails in the state in view of Covid19. The bench directed the director general (Jails) to submit a detailed affidavit on the policy adopted for the release of prisoners on interim bail and who are eligible for such bails. The case hearing was adjourned by two weeks. 

Only Drugs Controller General has right to increase shelf life of drugs

Assistant Solicitor General Harinath on Tuesday informed the High Court that only the Drugs Controller General has the rights to extend the shelf life of any drug. Government pleader T Balaswamy also informed the same. A division bench was hearing a suo-motu petition based on a letter in which a person said some staff in hospitals are changing labels of Remdesivir injections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients SVR Ruia Government General Hospital
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp