State records 2,567 Covid-19 cases; active caseload declines to 26,710

Meanwhile, 3,034 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 18.87 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid test

Medical staff conducting COVID test at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State recorded a steep hike in Covid-19 cases with 2,567 new infections from 81,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The positivity rate climbed to 3.2 per cent. The State logged 1,578 infections from 62,000 samples on Monday. The overall cases have went past 19.26 lakh and the total samples tested have went past 2.31 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 356 new cases followed by 351 in Prakasam. Five districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 18 in Kurnool. Barring Kadapa and Kurnool districts, all the remaining 11 districts witnessed a spike in new infections when compared to Monday.

With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Chittoor district crossed the 2.25 lakh-mark, while Guntur’s tally crossed 1.65 lakh, Nellore’s 1.30 lakh, Prakasam’s tally went past 1.25 lakh and West Godavari’s tally past 1.66 lakh. East Godavari district continued to have the highest of over 2.70 lakh cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of over 80,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 3,034 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 18.87 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent. The active caseload came down to 26,710. On the other hand, 22 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 13,042 with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Guntur district reported the highest of four fatalities followed by three each in Chittoor and Nellore, two each in East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Remaining five districts did not report a single death.

4,586 active cases in East Godavari district
The active caseload came down to 26,710 with the highest of 4,586 active cases in East Godavari district, while three districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 407 in Kurnool. Meanwhile, 3,034 patients recovered from the virus

COVID-19 infections
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
 Kanwar yatra
Kundan Kumar Roy
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
