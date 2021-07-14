State records 2,567 Covid-19 cases; active caseload declines to 26,710

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State recorded a steep hike in Covid-19 cases with 2,567 new infections from 81,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The positivity rate climbed to 3.2 per cent. The State logged 1,578 infections from 62,000 samples on Monday. The overall cases have went past 19.26 lakh and the total samples tested have went past 2.31 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 356 new cases followed by 351 in Prakasam. Five districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 18 in Kurnool. Barring Kadapa and Kurnool districts, all the remaining 11 districts witnessed a spike in new infections when compared to Monday.

With the fresh spike, the overall cases in Chittoor district crossed the 2.25 lakh-mark, while Guntur’s tally crossed 1.65 lakh, Nellore’s 1.30 lakh, Prakasam’s tally went past 1.25 lakh and West Godavari’s tally past 1.66 lakh. East Godavari district continued to have the highest of over 2.70 lakh cases, while Vizianagaram has the lowest of over 80,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 3,034 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 18.87 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent. The active caseload came down to 26,710. On the other hand, 22 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of fatalities to 13,042 with an overall mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Guntur district reported the highest of four fatalities followed by three each in Chittoor and Nellore, two each in East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Remaining five districts did not report a single death.

4,586 active cases in East Godavari district

The active caseload came down to 26,710 with the highest of 4,586 active cases in East Godavari district, while three districts have less than 600 active cases with the lowest of 407 in Kurnool. Meanwhile, 3,034 patients recovered from the virus