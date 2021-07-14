STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTD plans to adopt Israeli technology for foolproof security

The facial recognition technology will promptly alert the vigilance staff about the movement of suspected people once they are captured by CCTV cameras, Jatti said.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to further strengthen security on Tirumala hills by adopting advanced technology. Apart from adopting the Israeli technology for foolproof security, the TTD is also contemplating setting up a permanent C Cube Centre to monitor the footage of all the CCTV cameras installed on the hill shrine.

TTD Executive Officer and Specified Authority Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy inspected the Common Command Control Centre at PAC-4 at Tirumala on Tuesday. The footage of all the CCTV cameras in the temple town is monitored from the C Cube Centre. After reviewing its functioning, the EO said a permanent centre will be set up by modernising the PAC-4.

Explaining the functioning of the centre, TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti said a total of 1,654 CCTV cameras were installed at Tirumala and of which 1,530 were integrated with the control centre with a facility to alert mobile security teams on their tabs if any crime is detected in their jurisdiction. “More CCTV cameras will be linked to the control centre soon to further strengthen surveillance,’’ he said.

The EO urged the CVSO to adopt Israeli technology to step up vigil as thousands of pilgrims visit Tirumala every day. Using the Israeli technology, photographs of suspected people can be uploaded onto the system. The facial recognition technology will promptly alert the vigilance staff about the movement of suspected people once they are captured by CCTV cameras, Jatti said.

Alipiri footpath to be closed till Sept

The Alipiri footpath, which has been closed from June 1, is unlikely to reopen till September. The TTD had announced earlier that the trekking path to Tirumala would be closed till July 31 for taking up rooftop slab works. TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy inspected the progress of works on Tuesday

