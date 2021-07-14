VMRDA draft master plan: Demand grows for more time to file objections

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the time for filing of objections and suggestions for VMRDA draft master plan is fast approaching, there has been a growing demand for extension of the deadline and also make the draft plan more people-friendly.

A delegation of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) met principal secretary Y Srilakshmi and requested her to consider extension of the deadline as most people could not file their suggestions and objections due to Covid situation. Speaking to TNIE, CREDAI Vizag chapter president KSR Raju said they sought extension of time and conduct of an open house on master plan.

The new master plans proposed in the draft will affect a large number of people who invested their hard earned money even approved VUDA layouts. An 80-m road proposed from Maddilapalem Junction to Hanumanthawaka junction and a large number of buildings, commercial complexes and even hospital may be replaced.

Many were expressing doubts over the feasibility of these roads. However, the land owners, whose lands were proposed under the master plan, will be in a piquant situation about the fate of their land. He also said more awareness was needed about master plan and master plan maps proposed in wards should be displayed at ward sachivalayams.

Vishnu meets principal secretary

BJP vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju met the principal secretary and urged her to extend time for submitting the suggestions/ objections on VMR Master plan -2041 for 45 days, ie, till August 31.