STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VMRDA draft master plan: Demand grows for more time to file objections

However, the land owners, whose lands were proposed under the master plan, will be in a piquant situation about the fate of their land. 

Published: 14th July 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the time for filing of objections and suggestions for VMRDA draft master plan is fast approaching, there has been a growing demand for extension of the deadline and also make the draft plan more people-friendly.

A delegation of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) met principal secretary Y Srilakshmi and requested her to consider extension of the deadline as most people could not file their suggestions and objections due to Covid situation. Speaking to TNIE, CREDAI Vizag chapter president KSR Raju said they sought extension of time and conduct of an open house on master plan. 

The new master plans proposed in the draft will affect a large number of people who invested their hard earned money even approved VUDA layouts. An 80-m road proposed from Maddilapalem Junction to Hanumanthawaka junction and a large number of buildings, commercial complexes and even hospital may be replaced. 

Many were expressing doubts over the feasibility of these roads.  However, the land owners, whose lands were proposed under the master plan, will be in a piquant situation about the fate of their land. He also said more awareness was needed about master plan and master plan maps proposed in wards should be displayed at ward sachivalayams. 

Vishnu meets principal secretary 
BJP vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju met the principal secretary and urged her to extend time for submitting the suggestions/ objections on VMR Master plan -2041 for 45 days, ie, till August 31. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VMRDA draft master plan Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp