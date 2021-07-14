STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why one officer for R&R authority?

Advocate General S Sriram said biodata of only one of three persons was with the government.

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday sought to know why the government has only appointed one Presiding Officer for the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority, when the previous Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh has recommended three names. 

Hearing a  PIL requesting the court to direct the government for appointing POs for the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada, a division bench questioned the government why it has not considered other two names.

Advocate General S Sriram said biodata of only one of three persons was with the government. Further, there have been no meaningful discussions between the government and High Court on it. The court directed the government to file an affidavit. 

