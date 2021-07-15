104 contract employees call on Appi Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP state general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy has called upon 104 contract employees to own up the responsibility of taking the ideas and aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government welfare schemes to the masses.

A delegation of employees led by 104 Contract Employees Union honorary president Kakarla Venkata Rami Reddy called on the MLC at YSRCP state office, Tadepalli, Wednesday. They informed Appi Reddy that the Chief Minister has recognised them as contract employees as per the assurance given during his yatra.

Union general secretary Jeevan said that of the total 756 additional staff across the state, 261 lab technicians have been recognised as contract employees and their salaries have been increased from Rs 17,500 to Rs 28,000. The salary of 35 staff nurses has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 34,318. As many as 239 data entry operators and 180 LGS staff also benefited. Another 202 pharmacists and 77 ANMs should be recognised as contract employees, he appealed to the MLC.