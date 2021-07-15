AP knocks on SC door over Krishna water dispute with TS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday knocked on the door of the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) to take control of common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala and operate them as per the award of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I.

In its petition, the government made the MoJS as the first respondent, while the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Telangana and the CMD of TS Genco were the other respondents. The government also prayed the Apex court to give directions to the MoJS to notify the KRMB jurisdiction.

“Direct the MoJS to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala along with all their outlets and operate them as per the rules in vogue and in accordance with the award of KWDT-I, follow the order of preference of beneficial uses and also as per the binding agreement under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and if necessary with the help of police protection operate the common reservoirs without causing prejudice to the petitioner State (AP),’’ the government prayed the Supreme Court.

Further, the Andhra Pradesh government sought directions to the MoJS to impose penalties on Telangana for its unauthorised exclusive power drawls from the three common reservoirs causing irreparable injury to the downstream irrigation in AP.

AP calls for suspension of GO on power generation

It said Telangana drew water for power generation violating the KRMB order issued on June 17, 2021 and also the protocol agreed between the two States. Telangana had also violated the award of KWDT-I and wasted precious dependable water into the sea, it said.The government also urged the Apex Court to suspend the operation of the GO Rt No 34 issued by the Energy (Power-II) Department of Telangana on June 28 to generate power from the common reservoirs.

“The State of AP is constrained to move the court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to protect the fundamental rights, including Right to Life of its citizens (drinking /irrigation water) which are being seriously impaired and infringed on account of unconstitutional, illegal and unjust acts on the part of Telangana and its officials,” the petition read and said citizens of AP are being deprived of their legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes due to the actions of the neighbouring State.

The government said it moved the petition as Telangana had refused to follow decisions taken in the Apex council constituted under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and directions of the KRMB and the Government of India. Responding to AP filing the petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the MoJS to take control of the common reservoirs, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said justice would prevail ultimately. “Justice is on our side,” he asserted.