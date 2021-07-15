Complete first phase works by July 25: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has directed officials concerned to expedite the wall painting works being executed at the schools under ‘ManaBadi Nadu-Nedu’ programme by July 25. Addressing a review meeting at Samagra Shiksha State Office here on Wednesday, Suresh said that works taken up at 15,715 schools under the first phase of Nadu-Nedu are near completion.

He sought the officials to speed up the ongoing works as the date for reopening of schools is nearing. Local culture and traditions should be reflected in the wall paintings, he said. Referring to the vaccination drive for teaching and non-teaching staff, Suresh has directed the officials concerned to conduct a special drive for administering vaccine to those working at government and private institutions.