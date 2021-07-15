Hearing on Jagan’s bail plea adjourned 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CBI special court which heard arguments on the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju for cancellation of bail granted to AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday, adjourned the case yet again to July 26. The court adjourned the case after the CBI sought 10 days time for submitting its arguments in writing to the court. Though the counsel for the petitioner raised objection, the court adjourned the case.