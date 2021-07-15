Light to moderate rains likely for next four days

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers across north coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra for the next four days. The department had also said thunderstorms or lightning are likely to occur at one or two places across the State.

Meanwhile, East and West Godavari districts recorded good amounts of rains, while parts of Rayalaseema region also witnessed moderate rains.With increasing inflows into River Godavari, the floodwater level at Polavaram cofferdam reached 28 metres. Around one lakh cusecs water was discharged from Polavaram spillway and the same was flowing into the sea throughSir Arthur Cotton Barrage. The water level rose to 9.90 feet at the barrage.

Road connectivity has been cut off to several villages with the Polavaram back waters and agriculture crops in 19 villages of Polavaram mandal got inundated. The same situation prevailed in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district. In Velerupadu and Kukkanoor villages, back water encircled the river side villages.

The Gandi Pochamma temple in East Godavari district got inundated with the back waters of Polavaram entering into the temple and touched the feet of the idol.From June 1 to July 14, the State received 186.9 mm of rainfall, officials said.