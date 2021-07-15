STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Light to moderate rains likely for next four days

Meanwhile, East and West Godavari districts recorded good amounts of rains, while parts of Rayalaseema region also witnessed moderate rains.

Published: 15th July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rain or thundershowers are predicted in the evenings or nights. This phenomenon is a result of rising humidity. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers across north coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra for the next four days. The department had also said thunderstorms or lightning are likely to occur at one or two places across the State.

Meanwhile, East and West Godavari districts recorded good amounts of rains, while parts of Rayalaseema region also witnessed moderate rains.With increasing inflows into River Godavari, the floodwater level at Polavaram cofferdam reached 28 metres. Around one lakh cusecs water was discharged from Polavaram spillway and the same was flowing into the sea throughSir Arthur Cotton Barrage. The water level rose to 9.90 feet at the barrage. 

Road connectivity has been cut off to several villages with the Polavaram back waters and agriculture crops in 19 villages of Polavaram mandal got inundated. The same situation prevailed in Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district. In Velerupadu and Kukkanoor villages, back water encircled the river side villages. 

The Gandi Pochamma temple in East Godavari district got inundated with the back waters of Polavaram entering into the temple and touched the feet of the idol.From June 1 to July 14, the State received 186.9 mm of rainfall, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meteorological department thundershowers
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp