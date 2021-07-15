STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu takes a dig at CM, calls water row a drama

Naidu visited Machilipatnam and called on the family members of former minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of destroying the overall economy and financial situation of the State for narrow personal gains of the ruling party leaders, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that in the past two years, the personal family treasury of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been overflowing with ill-gotten funds while the treasury of the State has fallen empty.

Naidu visited Machilipatnam and called on the family members of former minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday. He paid rich tributes to the late Nadikuditi Narasimha Rao. On the occasion, Naidu sarcastically said the people gave a massive victory to the YSRC thinking that Jagan would create miracles to uplift their living standards. But now, Jagan made their life difficult through hikes in current charges, RTC fares and fuel prices. The CM has imposed a garbage tax and no wonder, taxes would be there on even hair and air, he said. They were talking about a `100 fine for not wearing a mask, but how many penalties should be given to the CM? he asked. 

Water dispute 

Stressing the need for more focus on irrigation projects, Naidu deplored that Jagan started a new drama on the Krishna water issue. “Jagan mocked the TDP when it pointed out that the diversion of Godavari in Telangana will not help AP since the upper riparian State will always try to take advantage. Now, what the TDP said became true. AP should take up interlinking of all major rivers within the State and this will be the only permanent solution to the farmers’ woes,” Naidu observed.

“The popular opinion is that both the Telugu CMs have an understanding. Why doesn’t Jagan talk to his Telangana counterpart over the phone? The CM should explain why he was not able to sit with his counterpart to resolve the issue. Those who are not taking responsibility for public issues would be unfit for leadership,” the former chief minister remarked. 

