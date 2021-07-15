Orders issued for school preparedness and teaching learning process

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department on Wednesday issued orders for school preparedness and teaching learning process for the academic year 2021-22 keeping in view of the pandemic.

As per the government instructions, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared worksheet booklets and instructions were given to the district educational officers (DEOs) for printing and supply of the booklets through the District Common Examination Boards (DCEBs).

All these worksheets are prepared based on the previous class(es) learning outcomes of the respective class. For effective imparting of the teaching learning process in this pandemic the following activities are suggested with timelines.