State’s active caseload goes below 26,000

2,591 new Covid infections; positivity rate at 2.8%; total number of recoveries reach 18.9L after 3,300 discharges

Published: 15th July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

People enquire about availability of vaccine at a vaccination centre at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 2,591 new Covid-19 infections from more than 90,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. The State has a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent. The total number of infections in the State went past 19.29 lakh. The State has tested more than 2.32 lakh samples so far.

East Godavari district continued to log the highest number of fresh cases and with the 511 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the district’s overall tally went past 2.71 lakh, the highest among all the 13 districts of the State. The remaining 12 districts recorded less than 400 new infections. Of them three districts logged less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 29 in Kurnool.

Seven districts of the State reported less number of new infections when compared to Tuesday but with the sharp spike in new cases in Kadapa district, the cumulative cases reported in the 24 hours were marginally higher than Tuesday.

More than 3,300 patients recovered from the virus in the 24 hours span, taking the gross recoveries past 18.90 lakh with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent. The State now has less than 26,000 active cases with the highest of 4,394 in East Godavari district, while the three districts of Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have less than 600 active cases. Kurnool has the lowest of 384 active cases.

Meanwhile, the deaths reported in a day are coming down and 15 new fatalities were reported in the 24 hours span. The mortality rate in the State stands at 0.68 per cent. Chittoor reported the highest of four deaths followed by three in Prakasam, two each in East Godavari and Srikakulam and one each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram. West Godavari. Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts did not report a single death.

