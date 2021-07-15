Three districts get new SPs as govt effects another reshuffle 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another major reshuffle in less than two weeks, the State government on Wednesday transferred and gave postings to 13 IPS officers. The government appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) to three districts and transferred Deputy Commissioners of Police of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The government appointed 2015-batch officer Mallika Garg as the SP of Prakasam district while 2010-batch officer Rahul DevSharma was made SP of West Godavari and 2013-batch officer Aishwarya Rastogi as SP of Rajahmundry Urban. Last week, the state government gave new postings to 16 IPS officers.