Andhra Pradesh records 2,526 fresh positive cases and 24 deaths to its Covid tally

With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total active cases have come down to a little over 25,500.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative coronavirus cases increased to 19.32 lakh as it added 2,526 positives afresh at a positivity rate 2.7 per cent on Thursday. With 2,933 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the total number of cured patients went up to 18,93,498. The fresh cases emerged from 93,785 samples tested in the 24 hours taking the total tests conducted in the state to 2.33 crore.

The updated media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said East Godavari reported the highest of 404 new infections closely followed by Chittoor (391). All the remaining districts reported less than 300 infections each with the lowest of 35 in Kurnool. In all, four districts reported less than 100 new cases.

Even as the fresh growth in eight districts was more than Wednesday’s, significant drop in the new infections in East Godavari and Kadapa ensured that the Thursday’s surge remained lower. The cumulative cases in Krishna district went past 1.05 lakh while in Vizianagaram the tally touched 81,002

The state, with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent, now has a little over 25,500 active cases with the highest of 4,180 in East Godavari. The fatalities on the day stood at 24 taking the Covid overall deaths to 13,081 with mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Prakasam reported six more fatalities, Krishna five, Chittoor four, Guntur, Nellore and West Godavari two each, Anantapur, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in the 24 hours.

