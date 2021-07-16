STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh retail policy eyes Rs 5,000 crore investment, 50,000 jobs in 5 years

The government, besides offering hand-holding to the Retail Park developers and retail enterprises set up within these parks as part of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), announced financial incentives.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Karikal Valaven

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Karikal Valaven

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at encouraging retail trade, thereby generating employment opportunities by way of facilitating investments in retail parks, the State government on Thursday released the Retail Parks Policy 2021-2026. The objective of the policy is to boost organised retail trade within the State in order to increase the GSDP.

The policy, to be in force for five years, eyes new investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore and the creation of 50,000 additional direct employment opportunities in the retail industry by 2026. The government, besides offering hand-holding to the Retail Park developers and retail enterprises set up within these parks as part of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), announced financial incentives.

Apart from appointing a nodal officer at each District Industries Centre to provide hand-holding services to retail park developers and retail enterprises set up in these parks, the government will create a customised ‘Single Desk Portal’ so that retail park developers can obtain all clearances online in a time-bound manner.

“The government has decided to bring out the policy on mega retail parks given the advantage of AP being ranked as No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business. The policy offers immense potential to boost the economy, develop the retail sector in a holistic manner and create large-scale employment,” Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Karikal Valaven said in the orders issued Thursday.

As part of the policy, the state government will work with retail companies to encourage local sourcing within the State through buyer-seller meets. Further, product distribution centres and warehouses will be treated as a service industry under the new policy. The Department of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion will act as the implementing agency. 

Special package for LLP

Minutes after announcing the AP Retail Parks Policy 2021-26, the government extended a special package of incentives to M/s Capital Business Park LLP, which proposed to set up a mega retail park (textiles) with a built-up area of 7 lakh sq.ft to accommodate over 900 textile and apparel outlets at Tadepalli in Guntur district with an investment of Rs 194.16 crore and with a potential to create 5,000 direct jobs. 

Incentive disbursement

All the incentives will be disbursed only after meeting the mandated investment or employment targets 
All the applications and incentive disbursement procedures for approvals will be as per the operational guidelines of the AP Industrial Development Policy 2020-2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Government Ease of Doing Business Retail Park
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp