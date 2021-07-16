STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Black fungus cases rise to 208 in Prakasam district

The fungal infection has taken 16 lives so far even as the district administration is still struggling to reduce the high Covid infection rate.

Published: 16th July 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

black fungus

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district has been witnessing a steady rise in black fungus cases for a week. On Thursday alone, six infected patients were admitted to the Ongole government general hospital (GGH) while four others were discharged, Dr Namineni Kirankumar, nodal officer for the black fungus wing of the hospital, said. 

According to official figures, the district has reported a total of 208 cases of mucormycosis, out of which 46 are still active. The fungal infection has taken 16 lives so far even as the district administration is still struggling to reduce the high Covid infection rate. As 20 mandals are still reporting Covid cases in high numbers, the infection positivity rate stood around 5 per cent in those areas, and 3.5 per cent in the overall district. 

CS Puram, Lingasamudram and Kamepalli are among the high-incidence areas as many Covid patients allegedly violated restrictions by attending social functions. In view of this, district collector Praveen Kumar conducted a review meeting on Thursday and directed revenue, municipal and police authorities to take up awareness drives and penalise people who don’t wear masks in public spaces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Fungus Andhra Pradesh Prakasam District Mucormycosis
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp