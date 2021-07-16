STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GO clears EWS reservation confusion created by Telugu Desam government: Andhra Minister

The TDP government in its time had sub-categorised the education and employment reservation for Economically Weaker Sections leading to confusion and legal tangles, Minister K Kannababu said.

Published: 16th July 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Kannababu (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu has described the latest GO on EWS as a historical one as it clears confusion created by the previous TDP government. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, he clarified that the State government has simplified the norms stipulated by the Centre for the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in employment and education.

“There is no sub-categorisation, as announced by the previous TDP government, which created confusion and led to legal tangles. Ten per cent quota for EWS in education and employment is meant for the poor in the unreserved sections of the society. Considering all aspects and legal opinions, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision,” he said.

The only criteria for EWS quota as explained in the operational guidelines issued in the GO is that family annual income, which includes income from all sources i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc. should be less than Rs 8 lakh. Lambasting the previous government under N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister said that the TDP government made a fuss in the EWS reservation system by introducing sub-categorisation allotting five per cent reservation to the Kapu community and the remaining five per cent to others. 

