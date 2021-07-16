Mallika Garg takes charge as Prakasam SP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Mallika Garg, 2015-batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the new SP of Prakasam on Thursday. She is the second woman to assume the duties of SP in the district after SP Charu Sinha (in 2003). Addressing mediapersons after taking over, the new SP said that she is happy to be the Prakasam SP and extended her gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang for giving her the opportunity. She urged all to work together as a team. Garg said that she would accord top priority to the safety and security of women, empowerment of women, reduce traffic problems, and take measures to check illegal transportation of ganja and liquor and sand.