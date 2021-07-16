Mallika Garg takes charge as Prakasam SP

ONGOLE: Mallika Garg, 2015-batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the new SP of Prakasam on Thursday. She is the second woman to assume the duties of SP in the district after SP Charu Sinha (in 2003). Addressing mediapersons after taking over, the new SP said that she is happy to be the Prakasam SP and extended her gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang for giving her the opportunity. She urged all to work together as a team. Garg said that she would accord top priority to the safety and security of women, empowerment of women, reduce traffic problems, and take measures to check illegal transportation of ganja and liquor and sand.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Number of Covid deaths in Bihar could be more than official figures: CPI-ML survey
Number of Covid deaths in Bihar could be more than official figures: CPI-ML survey
Japan's Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied
Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll tops 150; water level recedes
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, says not at all true
Entrance exam for engineering necessary to improve quality of pass outs: Anna University former VC
Demand for separate north Karnataka will rise if no monsoon legislature session in Belagavi: JDS leader